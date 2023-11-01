Tyrese Maxey Foundation providing Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 Philadelphia families

Fresh off an Eastern Conference Player of the Week award as the Philadelphia 76ers went 2-1 to start the regular season, Tyrese Maxey is also getting things done off the court.

First, the 22-year-old guard had some fun handing out Halloween candy and taking photos with kids on Tuesday night.

Even more generously, Maxey will be making a big difference in the community during the next major holiday, as his charitable foundation will be providing Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 Philadelphia families. The following was provided by 76ers PR via the Tyrese Maxey Foundation:

“Join Tyrese Maxey and The Tyrese Maxey Foundation Saturday, Nov. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for its annual Holiday Turkey Giveaway presented by DTLR. During this event, the foundation will provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals, complete with turkeys and dinner sides, to families facing food disparity in the Philadelphia area. For many Philadelphia families facing food disparity, Thanksgiving can be a time of hardship and stress. Recognizing this, the Tyrese Maxey Foundation has teamed up with key partners, including DTLR, the Philadelphia 76ers, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, the Black Farmers’ Association, GIANT, and more to ease the burden for these families by distributing complete Thanksgiving meals. In 2022, the foundation provided 237 turkeys and 300 dinner boxes to those in need, and this year, they aspire to grow their numbers. This holiday the Tyrese Maxey Foundation has a goal of providing 1,000 Turkeys plus fresh produce and all of the side items needed for a family of 6-8. The Turkey Giveaway is set to take place at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science located at 1600 W. Norris Street Philadelphia, PA 19121. Meal pick ups start promptly at 12 p.m. noon, and will continue until 2:00 p.m. Families are encouraged to pre-register for a confirmed time and to shorten their wait. Walk-up registrations may be limited and are based on availability. Event is free of charge, but all attendees must register to attend and receive a Thanksgiving turkey and dinner sides. To register, please visit https://www.tyresemaxey.com/events.”

By all accounts, Maxey is as hard a worker as you could find at improving his craft, has an infectious, joyful personality, and wants to make a difference for the city of Philadelphia outside the court as well. I’m sure glad he’s here.