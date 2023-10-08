Report: Clippers want to acquire Harden ‘sooner rather than later’ but unwilling to up their offer

The Sixers’ preseason is officially underway, though there’s been no shortage of James Harden rumors and reports. The latest update comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the latest on the situation on NBA Countdown.

Woj reported that the Clippers would prefer to acquire Harden “sooner rather than later.” Harden would be a major addition and big piece, so it makes sense why the Clippers would want a full year to develop chemistry. Woj added that the Clippers don’t want to increase their existing offer, as they believe they’re the only team bidding for Harden.

Speaking of trading for veteran guards, Woj dropped a tidbit that the Clippers were “very close” in trading for Jrue Holiday. This, along with the fastly approaching season, are likely why we’ve seen Harden rumors pick up in the past week.

Wojnarowski also said that the Sixers may keep Harden into the season. Some within the Sixers organization believe that if he’s committed to playing, he’s better than anyone the team could acquire in a trade. Regardless of what happens with Harden, it’s clear the Sixers top priority is to remain a title contender this season.