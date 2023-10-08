Sixers kick off preseason vs. Celtics, but will James Harden play?

Another year of Sixers basketball is right around the corner as they kick off the 2023 NBA preseason by heading up to Boston to take on the Celtics. And while you may be watching the Eagles on Sunday, we at Liberty Ballers will have you covered. So here are a couple of things to watch for in the Sixers’ preseason opener.

The only real storyline for this preseason, on the court at least, is to see how Nick Nurse runs his rotation at the wing. Nurse called that spot of the rotation an open competition on media day, a sentiment that has been echoed by the team.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is the new name to look out for in this group after signing with the team in late September. 2021 first-round draft pick Jaden Springer will use this time to try to crack the rotation in his third year.

Danuel House Jr. and Furkan Korkmaz, who is unbelievably still here, should also have another opportunity after not seeing the court much last season. Old friend Danny Green is reuniting with the Sixers and Nurse on a non-guaranteed deal as well.

The question as to whether James Harden will play in the preseason has yet to be answered, but the team nor Harden has indicated he will sit out. Despite plenty of noise that he would cause issues for this team, Harden showed up for training camp this week and rejoined the team with a surprising lack of drama.

So while you shouldn’t expect to see a ton of star power tomorrow (it is the preseason after all), the Sixers will kick things off with all parties present.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at. Boston Celtics

When: 6:00 pm EST, Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Watch: ESPN

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers