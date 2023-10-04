Sixers announce 2023 Blue x White Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers announced plans for their 2023 Blue x White Scrimmage on Wednesday.

It’s a free, open-practice event featuring the 76ers’ 2023-24 roster, led by new head coach Nick Nurse. The scrimmage splits the team in two and pits Sixers against Sixers, with the team’s starters and bench players all involved. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse, the home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate.

Here’s some more details about the event as well as when and how to secure tickets, from the team’s press release:

Also, on hand will be 76ers ENT, 76ers mascot Franklin, Blue Coats mascot Coaty, as well as DJs Ghost and Catz, providing entertainment throughout the family-friendly event.Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Members starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and Partial Plan Holders at 11 a.m. via a special link. Tickets will be available to the general public at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

The scrimmage will take place in the middle of the Sixers preseason campaign, which begins Oct. 8 on the road against the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers open their regular season Oct. 26 when they travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Bucks.