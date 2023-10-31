Report: Sixers exercise Jaden Springer’s fourth-year option

Today was the final day for teams to exercise team options on rookie scale contracts. The only applicable Sixer for this was Jaden Springer, with PHLY Sports Kyle Neubeck and Derek Bodner reporting that the team would indeed pick up Springer’s fourth and final year.

The Sixers are exercising Jaden Springer’s fourth year option, source tells @DerekBodnerNBA and I — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 1, 2023

Thus far, Springer has had his largest role in the NBA this season as a fringe rotation player. The sample size is small, but it’s clear Nick Nurse is open to going to him at specific points. He played in the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, amassing two blocks in about five minutes of playing time. He played in their most recent contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, but recorded four fouls pretty quickly.

Summer League and limited playing time have suggested Springer has improved heading into his third season, only being 21 years old. With Harden departing, you can likely bank on him soaking up some time at the guard spot over the regular season.

In regards to cap space, Springer’s option isn’t much at all in NBA money at roughly $4 million. It’s likely that he can outplay his value next season, given an opportunity. At worst, he’s expiring money that can be featured in a future deal.

The Sixers picking up Springer’s final rookie year suggests they like the growth they’ve witnessed over the past few months. Expect Nick Nurse to continue giving him opportunities as the season progresses.