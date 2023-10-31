 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joel Embiid fined for DX Celebration

The NBA slapped Joel Embiid with a fine for having fun. No word on if Triple H or Shawn Michaels will chip in.

By Josh Grieb
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

That’s what you get for having fun.

The NBA announced Tuesday evening that they have fined Joel Embiid $35,000 for “repeatedly making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

For anyone somehow unaware, the repeated obscene gesture was the DX crotch chop popularized by WWE wrestlers Triple H and Shawn Michaels and has been adapted by Embiid for a couple of years now.

The big fella hit four crotch chops after completing an and-one Sunday night agains t the Trail Blazers. So for those keeping track at home, that is $8,750 dollars per chop.

This isn’t the first time Embiid has been fined for this celebration. He was hit with the same penalty last January after breaking out the move against the Brooklyn Nets. He doesn’t seem to care about the penalties. He even brought Triple H out to ring the bell during the 2021 playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

Triple H offered to pay Embiid’s fine on Twitter when this happened in January. The big fella’s stance on the matter seems to be simple:

“If you’re not down with that, I’ve got two words for ya...”

