Report: Sixers agree on trade to send James Harden to Clippers

Covington returns. Batum was always kind of a Sixer anyway. Morris is a Philly native. Martin can fly. And picks!!!

By Dave Early
Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Sixers have agreed to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Harden requested a trade to L.A. earlier this Spring. And he called Daryl Morey a “liar” for not executing the deal sooner. But apparently, the ten-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP doesn’t have to wait any longer.

We’re still awaiting word on what the Sixers’ return will be. We would suspect something in the ballpark of a first round pick (or two), a swap, and a few players such as Nic Batum, Robert Covington, or Marcus Morris.

Many of us suspected that if Harden were dealt, that P.J. Tucker would be as well. And there has been plenty of debate about whether or not the Sixers would get Terance Mann back in a potential deal.

For now, we’ll see what happens next. But if you didn’t want Harden to get a max, or didn’t want Harden to slump around for the next few weeks, this might just be music to your ears.

The three-time scoring champ averaged 21 points and a league-leading 10.7 dimes last season. Now he’ll bring that playmaking ability to a Clippers team that was already all-in on the Paul George Kawhi Leonard duo. It’ll be Harden’s third time as a member of a Big Three. But all Sixers fans will now await to hear the return package.

Update:

Trader Daryl....

Update: who is the mystery third team, Woj!

Update: The Sixers are waiving Danny Green to make room on the roster to accommodate the trade.

