Report: James Harden’s goal is to make Sixers ‘uncomfortable’ while at training camp

When reports came out that James Harden would report for Sixers training camp in Colorado, it was fair to wonder what that would look like.

Well, it does not appear as though he’s planning to help new head coach Nick Nurse usher in a new era. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that Harden would make an appearance at camp. In a segment with Malika Andrews and Zach Lowe, Woj elaborated on what The Beard’s presence would look like.

Extended NBA Today conversation with @malika_andrews and @ZachLowe_NBA for ESPN on YouTube https://t.co/LU6ZyQqnDP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 3, 2023

James Harden is on the way to Sixers training camp with intentions of making a scene, per @wojespn:



“James Harden wants a trade. He wants to make the 76ers uncomfortable. So uncomfortable, ultimately, they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade.” pic.twitter.com/SItHzKXscx — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 3, 2023

I’m sorry, how could he possibly make this situation any MORE uncomfortable?

He opted in and demanded a trade (to one team). He called Daryl Morey, the guy whose career masterstroke was trading for Harden before he reached MVP status, a liar publicly. He skipped media day, leaving his teammates to answer questions about his absence all day long.

It’s uncomfortable, dude.

So, the plan is to show up to practice and what? Have a cellphone in your pocket (but for real)? Refuse to participate in a team drill? Chuck a ball at a teammate? If he does any of that, the Sixers will send him home, fine him and that will be that. Did Harden not watch the Ben Simmons saga play out?

At this point this is like that article from The Onion about Marilyn Manson going door-to-door to shock people. What unforeseen twist can you produce that will make Morey “so uncomfortable” that he takes back pennies on the dollar in a trade?

This is exhausting. Let’s prepare ourselves for the next Woj leak tomorrow about Harden giving guys swirlies and refusing to participate unless they let Lil Baby perform mid-practice.