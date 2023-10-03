Report: James Harden did not practice Tuesday but plans to report to training camp

After being a no-show at the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day on Monday at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, James Harden now will apparently report to the team’s training camp being held at Colorado State University.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news and added that Harden did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden didn’t practice at Colorado State University on Tuesday but he’s expected to arrive in Colorado as soon as today to join training camp. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 3, 2023

There was a lot of wonder surrounding whether the Beard would make an appearance at the team’s training camp after what has been a tumultuous offseason between the 10-time All-Star and the Sixers. Harden is still trying to force a trade away from Philadelphia, with his desired location being with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since the trade request was made in the beginning of the summer, talks between the Clippers and Sixers have failed to manifest into anything even close to a trade deal. In the meantime, Harden has both directly and indirectly put more and more pressure on Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to make the move.

His presence at camp, however, is the first indication in a long time that Harden may fulfill the duties of his contract with the Sixers if a trade is ultimately not made.

The Sixers begin their first training camp under new head coach Nick Nurse at Colorado State University today. Nurse said on Monday he was ready for camp regardless of Harden’s presence and was ready to take coach the team accordingly.

“For me, we’ve obviously got Plan A and Plan B, right?” Nurse said. “We’ve got to get the team ready regardless. We’re expecting him to show up. If he shows up, we go. If he doesn’t, we go.”

We will bring you more updates from camp as they become available.