Harden out, Embiid questionable for home opener

Well, it appears James Harden still has ramping up to do. Despite reports that tonight’s home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers could be the first time he takes the court this season, he has been ruled out.

For Sixers-Blazers tonight:



James Harden (return to competition reconditioning) is still listed as out. Joel Embiid (rest) is questionable. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 29, 2023

So when, or more importantly, if Harden takes the court for Philadelphia this year is still a mystery.

Joel Embiid is the only other Sixer to appear on the injury report, with rest listed as the reason.

The first weekend of the season has been quite busy for the Sixers, opening up with three games in four nights, so it’s not surprising the team would want to give Embiid a night of rest in that stretch.

It would still seem odd for the best player on the team to sit out the home opener simply because of rest. It’s also a bit odd that he’s questionable at the moment and not just ruled out.

Embiid has been a game-time decision many times in his career with his pre-game warmup the determining factor for his availability. His status the rest of the day will certainly be worth monitoring.