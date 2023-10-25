Report: Clippers have ‘paused’ James Harden trade talks with Sixers

I hope you’re hungry... for nothing!

The never-ending saga of James Harden’s trade request doesn’t seem like it’s any closer to a resolution. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Wednesday night that the Clippers are “stepping back” from talks with the Sixers about acquiring Harden.

"At least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about [Sixers guard] James Harden. They are essentially pausing them... The Clippers may revisit this at some point."



Woj reiterated that the Clippers feel that they have made their best offer and feel that they are bidding against themselves. With how many times he said the Clippers could revisit this later this season, expect the Los Angeles rumors to pick up again when the trade deadline rolls around — if not sooner if the Clippers start slow or Harden creates a distraction for the Sixers.

Whether the lack of current suitors will motivate Harden to get back onto the court is yet to be seen. Trade talks with the Clippers seemed to hit a snag last week and that coincided with Harden being away from the Sixers for a total of 10 days while dealing with what the team team called a personal matter.

Harden practiced Wednesday, but did not travel to Milwaukee for the team’s season opener in Milwaukee Thursday night. The Sixers instead asked Harden to stay back at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, to continue to ramp up in preparation to play a game.