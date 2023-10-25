All-Star Game to return to East vs. West format

The NBA announced on Tuesday that the annual All-Star game will return to its original format: East vs. West.

The change will take effect for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, set to be played on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. It will pit the best of the Eastern Conference against the the best of the Western Conference, as the competition had before, prior to switching to a player draft format in 2018.

The other major change is reverting back to a traditional four 12-minute quarter format. For the past few years, the All-Star Game featured an untimed fourth quarter and concluded when one team reached the final target score.

The voting process will remain the same. Team captains will be the player from each conference who receives the most fan votes in their conference.

Teams will also still compete to “win” each period to benefit a charity of their choosing.

