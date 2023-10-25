Ricky Council IV back on another two-way contract, Sixers waive Azuolas Tubelis

In what completes a circle of somewhat confusing moves by the Philadelphia 76ers within the last week, Ricky Council IV is back with the team on a two-way contract.

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-way contract with Ricky Council IV, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 25, 2023

Maybe you’ve been out of the loop for the last week or so, concentrating on playoff baseball, perhaps, and you’re thinking to yourself, wasn’t Ricky Council IV already on a two-way contract with the Sixers? Well, he was, until the team waived him five days ago. The next day, Philadelphia converted Javonte Smart to a two-way contract, their three two-way spots then filled by Smart, Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis.

All of the above made the report that Council IV was coming back a bit of a head-scratcher. Surely, there must be a corresponding move, and there was indeed.

The Sixers have waived 2way center Ąžuolas Tubelis to create the vacant 2way spot they used to re-sign Ricky Council IV, according to a league source. This comes after the Sixers originally waived Council on Friday. @MikeAScotto was first to report that Council rejoined the… — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 25, 2023

Council IV will be taking the two-way spot formerly filled by Tubelis. This swap makes sense based upon what we’ve seen since both players were signed as undrafted free agents post-draft. Council IV received much more floor time in Summer League and saw some minutes across three preseason appearances, whereas Tubelis did not appear in preseason action. Personally, I believe Council IV has much more in his skill set that could be projectable to an NBA role. We’ll keep waiting for that shot to come along.

Now, why Council IV was released only to be signed back five days later is a mystery that will probably remain in-house. Maybe his camp wanted an opportunity to explore opportunities elsewhere and the team assisted. Regardless, it looks like Ricky Council IV will be a Sixer this time tomorrow when Philadelphia begins its regular season.

Here is the full announcement from 76ers Public Relations: