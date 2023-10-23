 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: James Harden remains away from team, status for season opener is uncertain

James Harden is reportedly still away from the team as he awaits the Sixers to fulfill his trade demand.

By Harrison Grimm
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden is still not with the Sixers as the 10-time All-Star looks for his trade demand to be fulfilled.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Harden remains away from the team and there’s uncertainty surrounding his availability for the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden missed practice all last week due to a personal matter, according to the Sixers.

Harden has now been away from the Sixers for over a week and didn’t participate in any preseason games. Even if he was to return ahead of Thursday’s season opener, it seems unlikely that the team would throw him into the fire with no reps underneath his belt.

If he is to miss their season opener, the 76ers will miss his playmaking ability against arguably the best team in the conference. However, it might be beneficial for Harden to be away from the team as they attempt to make a trade work with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers can develop chemistry with the guys they do have, we can get an extended look at Tyrese Maxey handling the ball and the off-court distractions can be kept to a minimum.

The season is fast approaching and Harden remains a Sixer with the Clippers not meeting the team’s asking price. When and if he’ll return to the Sixers remains to be seen.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers