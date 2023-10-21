Sixers convert Javonte Smart to two-way contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are converting Javonte Smart from an Exhibit 10 to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Philadelphia 76ers are converting guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract, Dan Frank of @LiftSportsMngmt tells ESPN. Smart had stops with Milwaukee and Miami since leaving LSU in 2021. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2023

The decision comes a day after the team announced they were waiving the two-way contract of Ricky Council IV after the Sixers’ preseason finale Friday night, leaving the two-way spot open to slide in Smart. This may have been the plan all along, as the waiving of Council came as a bit of a surprise, but makes sense if they had Smart in mind for that role from the beginning.

The two-way deal will likely see Smart head to Delaware to play for the Blue Coats in the G League, but leaves the option open for the Sixers and head coach Nick Nurse to bring him up to NBA action as needed.

Smart played just 33 minutes of preseason action for the Sixers, but has other NBA experience from stints with both the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021-22. In those 17 games total, Smart averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.8 minutes per game.

We will bring you updates as the Sixers’ 2023-24 roster continues to take shape.