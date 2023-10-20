Former Sixers star and NBA veteran Andre Iguodala announces retirement

Andre Iguodala is retiring from professional basketball after 19 seasons in the NBA.

Iggy made the announcement on SB Nation’s “Point Forward” podcast.

Iguodala got his start in the association with the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted the University of Arizona product in the first round, ninth overall, in 2004. In eight seasons for the Sixers, he averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals and was selected as an All-Star in 2012.

He served short stints with the Denver Nuggets (2012-13) and the Miami Heat (2020-21) but found the most success during his time with the Golden State Warriors (2013-19, 2021-23). With the Warriors, Iguodala won four NBA titles and was selected as the Finals MVP in 2015.

Aged 39, Iguodala’s announcement hardly comes as a major surprise. Last season, he featured in just eight games for the Warriors, and played in just 21 games in the season before that.

Nevertheless, let’s get back to his time in Philadelphia and reminisce on just a few of his best moments as a Sixer.

March 17, 2009: Going for and nailing a game-winning three against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA (with the great call from Marc Zumoff)

April 19, 2009: Hitting a step-back game-winner against the Orlando Magic in round one of the playoffs

May 10, 2012: Sinking two clutch free throws for the Show Ya Luv Sixers to knock out the top-seeded Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs (and standing on the scorers table after)

What is your favorite memory of Iguodala with the Sixers?