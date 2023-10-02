Sixers’ James Harden reportedly not participating in team’s media day

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is not in Camden, New Jersey for the team’s media day on Monday, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

James Harden is not in Philadelphia for Media Day today as the 10-time All-Star awaits a trade from the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2023

This isn’t a huge surprise as the battle of stubbornness between Harden and Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has raged on for months now. However, this is where financial penalties for Harden may start to come into play, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden could be subject to a fine for missing media day. The Sixers leave for Colorado later today for several days of training camp at Colorado State University. The Sixers and Clippers have talked recently but there doesn’t appear to be any traction on a trade, sources said. https://t.co/Pt8SjSwjfW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

The Beard has both indirectly and directly expressed his negative feelings on having not yet been traded from the Sixers. Talks between Philadelphia and his desired destination, the Los Angeles Clippers, have gone nowhere since the beginning of the summer when he first requested the move.

The Sixers will begin their training camp Tuesday in Colorado. This will be an even bigger test to see just how dedicated Harden is to disrupting the team if he decides not to show up — or if he shows up but extremely disgruntled and unenthusiastic.

Until then, we will bring you more from media day as the day progresses.