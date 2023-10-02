 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers’ James Harden reportedly not participating in team’s media day

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is reportedly not in Camden for the team’s media day.

By Erin Grugan
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs- Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is not in Camden, New Jersey for the team’s media day on Monday, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This isn’t a huge surprise as the battle of stubbornness between Harden and Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has raged on for months now. However, this is where financial penalties for Harden may start to come into play, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Beard has both indirectly and directly expressed his negative feelings on having not yet been traded from the Sixers. Talks between Philadelphia and his desired destination, the Los Angeles Clippers, have gone nowhere since the beginning of the summer when he first requested the move.

The Sixers will begin their training camp Tuesday in Colorado. This will be an even bigger test to see just how dedicated Harden is to disrupting the team if he decides not to show up — or if he shows up but extremely disgruntled and unenthusiastic.

Until then, we will bring you more from media day as the day progresses.

