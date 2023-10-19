Sixers provide sneak peek of 2023-24 City Edition jerseys

Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted more than 1,500 season ticket members and partners at Reading Terminal Market, a 501(C)(3) non-profit and Philadelphia’s historic public market, for an exclusive event. Sixers Head Coach Nick Nurse and players Danny Green, De’Anthony Melton and Paul Reed joined 11 of the Market’s merchants in unveiling the team’s 2023-24 City Edition uniform.

The jerseys pull inspiration from the Reading Terminal Market, which is one of Philly’s most visited tourists site and home to dozens of family-owned small businesses.

Reading Terminal Market will be a theme throughout the upcoming season with the Sixers, as they support small, local businesses as a part of their Spirit of Small Business program, presented by Fulton Bank. This initiative is designed to combat the larger systemic issue of equal access for the small business community across Greater Philadelphia. Each 76ers’ gameday, the team will promote a local small business on its social and digital platforms, giving the business visibility to a huge audience across the world.

These jerseys echo last year’s city uniforms, which also sported a ‘City of Brotherly Love’ insignia. It remains to be seen if these jerseys will also sport an alternate court with them like last year’s did.

Considering the bar for Nike City jerseys is at all-time low, I think these are pretty solid. The details on the numbers and the ‘brotherly’ is interesting, and we’ve seen that dark blue, red and white mesh well together. Plus, the story behind them supports a good cause.

Now if we could just get those black Allen Iverson uniforms we’ve been asking for...