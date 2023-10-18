Joel Embiid reportedly nearing an endorsement deal with Skechers

Over the past few years we’ve seen brands such as New Balance and Puma break back out onto the basketball scene. Skechers is the latest brand to announce a re-entry into the basketball world — and it appears Joel Embiid might be their new face.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the reigning MVP is nearing a deal to become Skecher’s star pitchman.

Charania detailed that while a deal hasn’t been signed yet, Embiid wore a Skechers shoe for the first time during the Sixers’ practice on Wednesday. Embiid will begin wearing the new Skechers shoe in games once the deal is finally complete.

Embiid’s first shoe endorsement deal was with Adidas. The brand didn’t do anything at all with him apart from a few t-shirts and player exclusive shoes. He later went on to join Under Armor, which is the shoe company he’s been with since. They unveiled the Embiid 1 shoe, which only lasted one generation before being quietly discontinued. Now, Embiid will have a chance to be the face of a shoe brand that will almost certainly use his brand a lot in their marketing.

Along with Embiid, Julius Randle and Terrance Mann are expected to sign endorsement deals with Skechers as they fill their roster.

Both Sixers’ stars, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (with New Balance), are poised to become the prominent faces of their respective shoe brands, both of which are on the rise. While we’ve witnessed Adidas and Under Armorr underwhelm in previous endorsement deals, it should be fun to see how this partnership will utilize what promises to be a substantial investment.