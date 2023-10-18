James Harden reportedly skips Sixers practice Wednesday

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that James Harden was a no show for the 76ers’ practice on Wednesday. Charania also noted that Harden hasn’t been present with the team since Sunday, Oct. 15th.

Harden wasn’t present at the Sixers media day, arriving to their training camp in Colorado fashionably late. In fact, he was in Houston during the team’s media day, as he reportedly also is today.

Just as he was during the Sixers’ media day, James Harden is in Houston, instead of Philadelphia, for this morning’s team practice, according to league sources. https://t.co/4vSCJEQwjg — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 18, 2023

However, he did participate in drills and didn’t make any unneeded attention. Now, it seems like Harden and/or his camp have decided to turn things up, in an effort to move trade talks along faster.

Since training camp, Harden has done one presser, echoing that his relationship with Daryl Morey is shattered and can’t be fixed. Now, he hasn’t been around the team whatsoever.

Trade talks are reportedly at a standstill, with the Sixers demanding Terance Mann and additional draft compensation. Thus far, the Clippers haven’t relented, being the only team truly in the Harden sweepstakes. Harden’s intent is to make things uncomfortable for the Sixers to the point where they just trade him, but it seems like this will only slow down things further.

There’s nobody better at requesting trades than James Harden, and if history has told us anything it’s that this is only the start. Expect things to get even more uncomfortable in the coming days, barring a huge shift in trade talks.