Report: ‘Increasingly likely’ that James Harden is on Sixers’ roster to start the season

As trade talks continue to show a significant gap between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, the likelihood of James Harden starting the season with the Sixers is steadily increasing, as reported by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Being told by one source tonight that with Clippers still unwilling to include Terance Mann or additional draft capital during talks with Philadelphia in recent days, it’s increasingly likely James Harden will be on the Sixers’ roster to start the season next Thursday vs. Bucks. https://t.co/GnP47kg9BR — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 18, 2023

The consensus among insiders is that Harden will likely remain with his current team, as both sides appear to have substantial differences in their negotiations. The initial offer from the Clippers, which has not seen any improvements, consisted of expiring contracts (Robert Covington and Marcus Morris), an unprotected first-round pick and a future pick swap.

According to Keith Pompey of the Inquirer, the sticking point between the negotiating parties revolves around the potential inclusion of Terrance Mann and the necessity of including an additional first-round draft pick. The Clippers, perceiving themselves as the sole contenders in the pursuit of Harden, are hesitant to make offers without competition.

With both teams deadlocked in negotiations, the prospect of James Harden gearing up for the 76ers’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 26 shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise.