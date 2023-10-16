Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia snags first preseason win in Brooklyn

Preseason Bell Ringer recipients:

Tyrese Maxey - 1

Kelly Oubre, Jr. - 1

Ben Simmons had as many turnovers as points (eight of each), as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 127-119. Joel Embiid was under the weather and joined a host of Sixers who didn’t play, while Pat Beverley did play, then picked up a couple technical fouls and got ejected. However, this is the later absence for the team that might cause some consternation.

Tyrese Maxey (back spasms) will not return to tonight's game for the Sixers, per team official



Considered precautionary — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 17, 2023

Maxey’s back is sore from carrying all of our hopes and dreams upon it.

Anyway, defense was the name of the game for the Sixers tonight, as they forced a whopping 26 Brooklyn turnovers. Let’s get to our Bell Ringer nominees from the win.

De’Anthony Melton: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 2 turnovers

Mr. Do Something did a whole lot of everything in this game for the Sixers. Melton is certainly a major beneficiary of Nick Nurse’s ‘cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war’ team strategy for this roster. Melton flies all over the court on both ends, causing his customary chaos on the defensive end to jumpstart transition opportunities for the Sixers. He wasn’t overly efficient shooting the ball (6-of-17 from the field), but Melton was an effective distributor on his way to a double-double with those 10 assists.

Kelly Oubre, Jr.: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 1 turnover

Oubre looks to have locked up a regular rotation spot with his play this preseason. We all knew he could get buckets, and he’s certainly done that in his short time thus far with the Sixers. But I’ve liked the extra stuff he’s brought to the table as well: hustling on the glass, making the extra pass, a terrific weakside block coming from the baseline to reject Brooklyn at the rim. He started to get a little too loose with the shot selection tonight (9-of-24), but if the Sixers’ main guys are playing, that’s not going to happen. And if they aren’t, well, Philadelphia will need a guy with the ability to create looks for himself.

KELLY AT THE BUZZER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/SOfp12U8p6 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 17, 2023

Paul Reed: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover

It was a very efficient outing for BBall Paul, who looks to be inked in as the backup center like years past. We haven’t been able to see the Reed at four experiment as much as we might have liked given Joel Embiid’s absence to this point in the preseason. Reed certainly hasn’t translated that outside shooting work in practice to games at this point, but he did hit some mid-range shots here, and his defensive work on the perimeter continues to provide hope on that front. Regardless, Reed would have earned a spot solely for this play where he stole the ball from Ben Simmons and then finished the play with a dunk in transition. Out Da Mudders everyone rejoiced.

Two way Paul pic.twitter.com/ajDojNrsb9 — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) October 17, 2023

Jaden Springer: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block, 2 turnovers

Also residing in the “Oh yeah, he’s getting minutes” camp alongside Kelly Oubre, Jr. is Jaden Springer. We knew about the defense coming into this season and that shined again with the four stocks. But he also hit another three-pointer, is a strong rebounder on both ends of the court (a terrific attribute for a Sixers team that struggles in that particular area), and drove in from the wing for a beautiful reverse lay-in. The 21-year-old is basically checking every box you would want to see from him.

30 seconds of Jaden Springer basketball ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vsjzSDawqw — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 17, 2023