Maxey exits early as Sixers swarm Simmons, Nets in first preseason win

The 2023-24 Sixers are on the board! They picked up their first win of the preseason when they knocked off the Brooklyn Nets 127-119 Monday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. once again led the way, putting up 21 points on 24 shots, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed also had 18 points apiece.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

P.J. Tucker sat out tonight, which usually wouldn’t be very noteworthy in the preseason, but he was in the starting lineup and was scratched about 10 minutes before the game. The Sixers have not had the healthiest preseason by any means.

Nick Nurse Ball was once again in full effect from the opening tip. Philly caused eight turnovers for 16 transition points in the opening quarter. Five different Sixers recorded a steal and they held a 12-point lead after the opening frame.

One of those Sixers to record a steal was Jaden Springer. This was the earliest Springer has checked into a game so far this year, a good sign for where he falls in the rotation. Filip Petrusev also saw first quarter action for the first time. While Petrusev has had an unremarkable preseason, he’s looked a lot better than Mo Bamba so far.

Second Quarter

Tobias Harris had yet to get a groove so far, but he found in a rhythm in the first half tonight. He went into the half with a game-high 18 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and hauling down eight rebounds.

Another injury to monitor, as Tyrese Maxey left the game halfway through the quarter. He was ruled out at halftime with back spasms. Hopefully it’s nothing more serious than that.

Kelly Oubre Jr. picked up right where he left off, putting up 17 points in the first half, shooting 7-of-14 in the half, and also put up three assists, two boards, two steals, and two blocks. While he’s been able to do a lot more with the ball with Embiid and Harden’s absence, he looks very comfortable in that 3-and-D role. He was 3-of-7 from downtown in the first half tonight as the Sixers took a 17-point lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Another solid night of offense for Springer. Through three quarters, he was shooting 4-of-6 from the field with a couple nice drives to the basket, he also recorded two steals and blocked a shot.

30 seconds of Jaden Springer basketball ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vsjzSDawqw — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 17, 2023

De’Anthony Melton has also had a pretty cool start to preseason, but he had a hot start tonight. He finished the night with 15 points, eight boards, 10 assists, and four steals as the Sixers held a 13-point lead into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Our old friend Ben Simmons came alive to start the final quarter, cutting the Sixer lead down to single digits. It was a classic Simmons game, as he finished with eight points, six rebounds, nine assists and eight turnovers.

For the second straight game, Paul Reed really got it together on offense in the second half. He didn’t do much other than finish off lobs and layups, but it was the cleanest he’s looked around the basket so far this year. He finished with 18 points, shooting 9-of-15 from the floor and pulling down five rebounds.