 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers-Celtics: first half thread

Rivalry game.

By Dave Early
/ new

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Watch: NBATV, NBCSP

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers