Filed under: Sixers-Celtics: first half thread Rivalry game. By Dave Early@DavidEarly Oct 11, 2023, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Celtics: first half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 7:00 pm EST Where: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center Watch: NBATV, NBCSP Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers ESPN’s NBArank lists James Harden at 43, Tyrese Maxey at 42 The Sixers’ roster crunch complicates James Harden trade talks with the Clippers Sixers continue preseason with rematch hosting Boston Celtics De’Anthony Melton changes agents ahead of free agency Paul Reed: ‘Last season, if I was taking 3s, I probably wouldn’t have played for like 10 games’ Jaden Springer made a strong opening argument to enter the rotation Loading comments...
Loading comments...