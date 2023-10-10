De’Anthony Melton changes agents ahead of free agency

Philadelphia 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton has switched representation, joining Wasserman Basketball.

Previously, Melton was represented by Joel Bell of Bell Management International. Now he’ll join an agency who represents talent around the league, including Klay Thompson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Domantas Sabonis and Evan Mobley.

Per Wasserman’s site, the agency has negotiated over $1 billion in contracts and shoe contracts, while representing 26 lottery picks in the last decade alone.

Melton is coming up on what might be the biggest payday of his career this summer, and he’ll look to capitalize on that. Many around the league view his current contract (roughly $8 million) as a bargain. Factor in a possible starting role with a potential James Harden trade looming and it’s very plausible that we’ll see Melton’s best production yet.

Technically speaking, Melton and the Sixers can come to a contract agreement ahead of this summer, although they are limited to maximum structure of four years and roughly $63.2 million. This seems like a lot — and it is — but it’s possible Melton can play himself into a bigger payday or role for this summer, whether it’s with the Sixers or another team.

As many know, the Sixers are slated to have plenty of extra cap space this offseason. They’ll always have Melton’s Bird rights, which means they can sign him to practically any number if they so choose.

Numbers aside, Wasserman Basketball is a well known, reputable agency. Congrats to Mr. Do Something on signing with a group that’ll represent him in a huge way moving forward.