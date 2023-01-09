 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joel Embiid questionable, P.J. Tucker probable for Tuesday’s Pistons-Sixers game

A pair of reinforcements for Philadelphia could be on the way Tuesday.

By Jackson Frank
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In the Philadelphia 76ers’ 123-111 win over the Detroit Pistons, Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) and P.J. Tucker (non-COVID illness) were out. They’ve both been upgraded for Tuesday’s rematch with Detroit. Embiid, who’s missed the last three games, is questionable; Tucker is probable.

They’re the lone Sixers with injury designations on the report. Julian Champagnie, Louis King and Jaden Springer are all on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats. The Pistons are yet to submit an injury report.

Philadelphia’s gone 2-1 without Embiid over the past three games. At 24-15, the Sixers, winners in 12 of 15, are fifth in the East. They’re one game behind the third-seeded, 25-14 Milwaukee Bucks and 3.5 games behind the top-ranked, 28-12 Boston Celtics.

Embiid is averaging a career-high 33.5 points (63.8 percent true shooting), 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28 games this season. Tucker is averaging 3.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 37 games. Detroit and Philadelphia will tip off around 7 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

