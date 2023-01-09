SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans hoping for consistency moving forward

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The first 39 games of 2022-23 for the Sixers have been defined by absences. Joel Embiid missed eight of the team’s initial 20 games. James Harden sat out five weeks with a tendon strain in his right foot. Tyrese Maxey was sidelined for 18 games due to a left foot fracture. Embiid’s missed the past three games because of left foot soreness. In all, the Opening Night starting lineup of Harden, Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and Embiid have played six games together.

Inconsistent play, including a 12-12 start, is a byproduct of these various injuries. As the team regains full health — Embiid’s injury is considered day to day and he’s questionable for Tuesday — 33 percent of fans are hoping for more consistency over the second half of the regular season. Another 26 percent of supporters are hoping for more flexible and creative game-planning.

Three of these seem linked together. Consistency will likely breed a clear identity and better seeding. Granted, I submitted the options for the poll myself, so that’s on me, whoops! I’ll reflect on my own shortcomings here. Nonetheless, it’s evident that folks want to see these Sixers round into form, figure out their ideal play-style and nab a top-four (or higher) seed.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.