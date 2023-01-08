Sixers Bell Ringer: Harden triple-double leads Sixers to double-digit victory over Pistons

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid- 12

James Harden- 8

Tobias Harris- 5

Tyrese Maxey- 4

Shake Milton- 4

Paul Reed- 2

De’Anthony Melton- 1

Georges Niang- 1

Montrezl Harrell- 1

With both Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker ruled out, the Sixers fielded a starting lineup of De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

The Harden to Harrell connection got going early, with Harden assisting on six of Harrell’s 10 points in the first frame, helping the Sixers build to a slight lead. We also got to see some of Paul Reed in the first, who scored four points and pulled in two rebounds in his first four minutes on the floor. The bench in general, known to have blown leads in the past, were productive in the first half, shooting 10-for-14. Aggression in the paint and some hot hands from three point range across the line-up combined for a 21-4 Sixers run to end the first half with the visitors extending their lead to 17 at the break.

Just 30 seconds in to the second half, on the Sixers’ first possession, Harden registered his 71st career triple-double with his tenth assist to accompany his 13 points and 10 rebounds at the time.

Not much changed in the second half of this one. The Sixers would miss a few shots or have a few turnovers to allow the Pistons to go on small runs, but would immediately counter them with their own runs to keep Detroit out of it. The Pistons never got back within single digits and the Sixers’ went on to win 123-111 on the road.

This was another well-rounded effort from the Sixers with six players with double-digit scoring tallies. But, that being said, there can only be one Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

James Harden: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover

Contrary to Friday’s rough night for him, Harden got off to an aggressive, efficient start against the Pistons with seven points and four assists in the first. Harden immediately established a connection with Harrell, assisting on eight of Harrell’s team-leading 16 first-half points. By halftime, Harden wasn’t far off the triple-double already, with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, the first time in his career he’s reached such totals in a single half. Less than a minute into the second half, Harden got his 10th dime of the contest to notch his 71st career triple-double. And he wasn’t done. Harden finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists with just one turnover.

Montrezl Harrell: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover

Harrell was aggressive from the jump, finding space in the paint and scoring 10 in the first period, partly courtesy of an instant synergy with Harden. Harrell led the Sixers’ headed into halftime with 16 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the line. By midway through the third, Trez hit a new season-high for points. His energy on the boards continues to pay off as well, with Harrell pulling in six rebounds including three on the offensive end. Harrell also finished with 20 points, his new season-high, an assist and a block.

Tyrese Maxey: 23 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover

Maxey may be struggling still a bit from long range but it’s not slowing him down in terms of production for the Sixers. The kid is absolutely back in the groove following his time off with injury, using his agility to weave through the defense into the paint for lay-ups and short range jumpers that the Pistons couldn’t seem to stop. Maxey shooting may be a little off still, shooting just 8-for 18 from the floor including just 2-for-9 from beyond the arc, but he’s not letting it discourage him. Maxey finished Sunday afternoon’s contest with 23 points, two assists, a steal and a block.

Paul Reed: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist

Okay, maybe Reed isn’t the Bell Ringer in this one, but it’s not too often we get to talk about B-Ball Paul’s play because, frankly, he doesn’t play enough. So let’s give him a shout out here. With the Sixers banged up, Reed got to see the court early in this one, being subbed in during the first period and putting up four points and two rebounds in those first four minutes on the floor. His performance continued to be impressive, putting up a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and shooting 6-for-7 from the floor. Reed made the most of his minutes Sunday, and with the Sixers a bit banged up, one might wonder if he just earned himself some more minutes going forward.