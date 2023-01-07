Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker ruled out for Sunday’s Sixers-Pistons game

The 23-15 Philadelphia 76ers will be without both Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker for Sunday’s game against the 11-31 Detroit Pistons. Due to foot soreness, Embiid is missing his third straight game, while Tucker is sidelined with a non-COVID illness. Those are the lone two Sixers out with injury. Julian Champagnie, Louis King and Jaden Spring are all on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Marvin Bagley III (right hand metacarpal fractures), Cade Cunningham (left tibia stress fracture) and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) are all out for the Pistons. Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) is questionable. Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden are on G League assignment.

The Sixers split their first two games without Embiid this week, losing Friday to the Chicago Bulls and winning Wednesday over the Indiana Pacers. Detroit last played Friday and lost 121-109 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid is averaging a career-high 33.5 points (63.8 percent true shooting), 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28 games this season. Tucker is averaging 3.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 37 games. The Sixers and Pistons tip off at 3 p.m. inside Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.