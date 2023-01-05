Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (152) Sixers continue winning ways, Embiid day-to-day

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan discuss how the Sixers have continued their winning ways, going 3-1 since last they spoke to you, with wins over the Pelicans, Thunder and Pacers. They discuss P.J. Tucker’s disappointing season thus far, James Harden’s defense, and whether or not Joel Embiid’s current foot pain is a cause for concern.

They also cover the first returns from fan voting for this year’s All Star balloting. Where did Embiid and Harden rank?

Also discussed on the pod this evening: Doc Rivers’ prediction that the Eagles will play in the Super Bowl, an ‘around the league’ segment assessing the Sixers’ competition in both conferences, and some reality TV nonsense.

