Joel Embiid to miss second straight game, out Friday vs. the Bulls

The big fella is dealing with left foot soreness.

By Jackson Frank
New Orleans Pelicans v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Due to left foot soreness, Joel Embiid is listed as out for Friday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. Embiid also missed the Sixers’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Earlier this season, he was sidelined for four games with a left mid-foot sprain as well. Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice says that Embiid’s absence is largely seen as a precautionary measure in the middle of the regular season.

Jaden Springer, Julian Champagnie and Louis King are all on a G League assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats. Nobody is else is included on Philadelphia’s 4:30 p.m. EST injury report. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) is out. Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are questionable.

Embiid is averaging a career-high 33.5 points (63.8 percent true shooting), 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28 games this season. The Bulls and Sixers will tip off around 7 p.m. EST on Friday inside Wells Fargo Center.

