Joel Embiid, James Harden both third in initial returns on All-Star voting

Midway through last month, voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City opened. On Wednesday, the first return of votes were publicized, with a pair of Philadelphia 76ers prominently factoring into those results. Among Eastern Conference forwards and centers, Joel Embiid ranks third with 2,226,712 votes. Kevin Durant (3,118,545) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,998,327) lead the way. Jayson Tatum (2,178,330) is fourth, close behind Embiid.

Among Eastern Conference guards, James Harden is also third with 1,161,593 votes. Kyrie Irving (2,071,715) and Donovan Mitchell (1,637,374) sit first and second, respectively. Embiid is looking to start a sixth consecutive All-Star Game, while Harden is aiming to garner his 11th consecutive nod overall. Fan vote comprises 50 percent of the equation, while players (25 percent) and media (25 percent) comprise the other half.

Embiid’s 3rd in frontcourt voting for the All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/4gFmANe3ZO — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) January 5, 2023

The frontcourt out East is particularly loaded, with each of Durant, Antetokounmpo, Embiid and Tatum serving as legitimate MVP candidates through roughly half the season. Ideally, there are no positional quotas and all could deservingly start. But alas, that isn’t the case — at least for now. It seems like Embiid and Tatum could be locked in a tight race for that third spot, depending on how players and media vote. Buckle up, folks!