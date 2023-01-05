What do you want to see most from the Sixers right now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

The Sixers had their full complement of players for two games in the past week. That’s a big deal for a team that’s seen its top three players all miss at least nine games apiece. Aside from Joel Embiid’s left foot soreness — which the team is considering a day-to-day ailment — the Sixers are relatively healthy.

And all things considered, they’re not in a terrible spot. They sit at 23-14, just two back of the Celtics in the loss column for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The Sixers currently sit in fifth, but there’s a lot of season left and very little separating the East’s top five squads.

So, now that the Sixers are healthier, what is that you’d most like to see from them? Answer in the poll below and be on the lookout for the results.