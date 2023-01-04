Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Wednesday’s Pacers-Sixers game

Joel Embiid is questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers, due to left foot soreness. He’s the lone Sixer with an injury designation on the report. For the Pacers, Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction) and Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) are out. Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness) is out. All other absences among both teams are G League assignments.

After missing four straight games between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27 because of a left mid-foot sprain, Embiid’s suited up for 16 consecutive contests and played 35.5 minutes per night. He’s riding a particularly impressive stretch of dominance over that span, even for his standard, averaging 34.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals each game.

Earlier this week, the big fella was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. He averaged 35.4 points (64.4 percent true shooting), 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals. The Sixers went 9-4 in those games. They’ve also won 10 of their past 12 and will hope to make it 11 of 13 on Wednesday, with or without their superstar center anchoring the middle.