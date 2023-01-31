 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TDDF: The Eagles are in the Super Bowl!

Your Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl to take on the Chiefs!

By Paul Hudrick
/ new
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy talk about the Eagles crushing the banged-up 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl. They dissect the matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. They also talk Sixers and the impending NBA trade deadline.

  • The Eagles are in the Super Bowl! (it just feels good to keep saying that)
  • Eagles don’t have to apologize to anyone for their path to winning
  • The 49ers probably should’ve blocked Haason Reddick
  • This could be the last game for a few legendary Eagles
  • What does the future hold for Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham?
  • How do the Eagles and Chiefs stack up?
  • There’s no reason to harbor negative feelings for Andy Reid anymore
  • What should the Sixers be targeting at the trade deadline?
  • Playing yes or no with a few bigs that could be on the market

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers