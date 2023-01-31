TDDF: The Eagles are in the Super Bowl!

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy talk about the Eagles crushing the banged-up 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl. They dissect the matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. They also talk Sixers and the impending NBA trade deadline.
- The Eagles are in the Super Bowl! (it just feels good to keep saying that)
- Eagles don’t have to apologize to anyone for their path to winning
- The 49ers probably should’ve blocked Haason Reddick
- This could be the last game for a few legendary Eagles
- What does the future hold for Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham?
- How do the Eagles and Chiefs stack up?
- There’s no reason to harbor negative feelings for Andy Reid anymore
- What should the Sixers be targeting at the trade deadline?
- Playing yes or no with a few bigs that could be on the market
