 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mac McClung named to Rising Stars game

The dunk contest participant will be on full display for All-Star weekend.

By Harrison Grimm
/ new
Wisconsin Herd v Delaware Blue Coats Photo by Mary Kate Ridgway/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced players who will participate in the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge, featuring rookies, sophomores, and G League talents alike. Delaware’s Mac McClung, who will also be a dunk contest participant, will be featured:

Scoot Henderson, who most peg as a top-two pick for this year’s draft, leads the G League player pool consisting of Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Leonard Miller, Scotty Pippen Jr., and McClung. All of the above players will be put into a pool, where they’ll get mixed up and picked through a draft system.

McClung has helped the Delaware Blue Coats mightily this season. At the time of this post, they sit at the third seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Long Island Nets and Cleveland Charge.

Thus far, McClung has averaged 18.9 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 57.7 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three.

McClung and the Delaware Blue Coats play their next game against the Birmingham Squadron on Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. EST. It will be televised on ESPN+.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers