Mac McClung named to Rising Stars game

The NBA announced players who will participate in the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge, featuring rookies, sophomores, and G League talents alike. Delaware’s Mac McClung, who will also be a dunk contest participant, will be featured:

2022-23 NBA Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City: pic.twitter.com/4jbg1Mo02d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2023

Scoot Henderson, who most peg as a top-two pick for this year’s draft, leads the G League player pool consisting of Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Leonard Miller, Scotty Pippen Jr., and McClung. All of the above players will be put into a pool, where they’ll get mixed up and picked through a draft system.

McClung has helped the Delaware Blue Coats mightily this season. At the time of this post, they sit at the third seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Long Island Nets and Cleveland Charge.

Thus far, McClung has averaged 18.9 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 57.7 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three.

McClung and the Delaware Blue Coats play their next game against the Birmingham Squadron on Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. EST. It will be televised on ESPN+.