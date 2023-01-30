Sixers Bell Ringer: How ‘bout those Eagles

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 15

James Harden - 13

Tyrese Maxey - 6

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Last week saw the Sixers get huge statement wins over future playoff noisemakers Brooklyn and Denver, propelling them in the national zeitgeist to as high as number one in the league in some media circles. Monday night had no chance to be a similar statement, facing the young and rebuilding Orlando Magic who will be lottery-bound yet again come this spring. But what’s the opposite of a statement win? Probably blowing a 21-point lead to the Magic at home. Philadelphia allowed 42 points in the third quarter, and eventually lost, 119-109, to see their seven-game winning stream vanish into the ether. Maybe people were too hungover and tired from celebrated the Eagles’ Super Bowl berth to check into this one? Let’s move on to Bell Ringer and then move on, period.

Matisse Thybulle: 10 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals, 0 turnovers

Tonight was a confident, two-way performance from the mercurial Sixers wing. Thybulle caused trouble for the Magic as a defender, but more uniquely for him, also played with swagger on the offensive end of the court. Matisse knocked down two of his three attempts from downtown, and was not afraid to attack off the dribble, getting the bucket to create scoring opportunities for himself and others. Bottle this version of Matisse, for sure. It might have been a night to see more than 11-plus minutes from him, especially after his terrific six-minute stint in the first half.

Matisse Thybulle and the 76ers are going punch-for-punch with the Magic in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/wD8scdfl09 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 31, 2023

Joel Embiid: 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6 turnovers

It was a tale of two halves for Joel. Prior to halftime, Embiid recorded 21 points and four assists, and was the defensive tone setter for the Sixers. At one point midway through the second quarter, Joel scored 11 straight of the Sixers’ points, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for 13 points in the period. The second half was a different story, however, as the big man had some sloppy turnovers, and the defense waned, perhaps due to foul trouble. All in all, it was a good night for Joel, but not what we’ve come to expect from someone who so often sees disaster coming and singlehandedly averts it.

Tobias Harris: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers

Like Embiid, Tobias was terrific in the first half, putting up 14 points by using his size to bull his way in on drives or shoot over the defender for turnaround jumpers. Would this be yet another Harris revenge game against a former club? Alas, no. Harris was super quiet in the second half, with just three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field. (And those three points came in the first minute of the third quarter, so he vanished over the final 23 minutes.) Still, one excellent half is still better than most from the Sixers on this night.

Tobias Harris with the AND-ONEpic.twitter.com/rsENTMRumP — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 31, 2023