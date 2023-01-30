SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans encouraged by Maxey’s adjustment to bench during winning streak

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Two weeks ago, Tyrese Maxey shifted from the starting lineup to a sixth man role. The Sixers haven’t lost during that stretch, winning all six games since that change occurred and their past seven overall.

Across that span, the offense has dominated, led by prolific stretches from Joel Embiid, James Harden and Maxey. In a recent poll, Maxey’s assimilation to a reserve gig is what has fans most encouraged amid this lengthy winning streak.

Since moving to the bench, Maxey is averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds on 61 percent true shooting (.484/.417/.846 split). In Philadelphia’s 137-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, he starred, drilling six threes en route to 27 points.

At various points, his blend of speed and long-range shooting have kept the offense afloat while Embiid and Harden rest — or sit out (see: the win over the Sacramento Kings, when he scored 32 points). He’s also closed many games, despite no longer being a starter. He and the Sixers will look to keep rolling when they face the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

