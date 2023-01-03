TDDF: Eagles face first must-win, Embiid’s December and more

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy break down the Eagles’ disappointing loss to the Saints and Jalen Hurts’ possible return in a must-win game over the Giants Sunday. Plus, Joel Embiid’s December to remember, the Phillies signing of Craig Kimbrel and the Flyers letting the kids play.

A rough outing for Gardner Minshew

The gameplan wasn’t great either

No room for doom and gloom with a chance to get the one seed

The boost Hurts will provide on the field and emotionally

Will the Giants play their starters?

Embiid is the East’s Player of the Month

But he’ll never win MVP ... and might not be an All-Star starter

Where does Embiid fit among all-time scoring bigs?

James Harden, playing defense?!

The Kimbrel signing and where he fits in the bullpen

When John Tortorella plays the Flyers’ good players, they win

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean