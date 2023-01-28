Emergency pod! Joel Embiid dominates Nikola Jokic and changes the MVP conversation

Emergency pod, Sixers beat Nuggets!

Joel Embiid dominates Nikola Jokic.

Rivalry week is going pretty well in Philly as Joel Embiid just goes absolutely ballistic, willing his team back from a 15 point deficit in a big home win. James Harden played a masterfully efficient 17 point, 13 dimes, 0 turnover game.

17 points 13 assists 0 turnovers 3-6 from 3, 5-10 from field, for James Harden. This guy has been a nice pick up by Daryl Morey. — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 29, 2023

P.J. Tucker earned all his salary today, playing his best game as a Sixer despite almost nothing to show for it in the box score. He was everywhere making key stops after Doc Rivers deployed him against Joker, and let Joel roam a little bit more. It was reminiscent of the old Brett Brown days when he put Tobias Harris on Marc Gasol.

Tobias Harris must’ve had some amazing orange slices at the half as he came out the break cooking and finished with a clutch three and steal on Joker.

“I keep getting disrespected and it’s cool. I’m just gonna try and keep helping my teammates… in the playoffs all I ask is no freak injuries and I think I’m due for a big run.”





Embiid was asked if he thinks he should be a starting All Star. pic.twitter.com/UBCk6GCLrg — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 28, 2023

Georges Niang and Shake Milton had a little dust up when Shake missed him on a breakaway and Minivan let him know! And Shake did not appreciate whatever was said. And it escalated from there. We break down who was in the wrong there.

The MVP debate will see a big swing now. Embiid’s odds have already shot way up.

Greg Dennis playfully argues Jokic should give one of his trophies to Joel right now, as long as his brothers wouldn’t step in:

“Give the man his trophy. Jokić should give him one. Honestly, he has two. I don’t know if he brings them on the road but if he does. It would be the right thing to do to say ‘you know what? I have two of these. I saw what you dId tonight, now we each have one,’ totally reasonable. And we’ll see who gets the tiebreaker this year that seems, that would be the right thing to do. Again, I don’t know if he brings them on the road. His brothers might be close by.”

Is it time to give Doc Rivers his praises or nah? We unpack that.

Embiid hits a jumper, comes downs gets a block then hits another jumper all in 17 seconds. pic.twitter.com/1E6LCGkuXj — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 28, 2023

Then, we talk about our NFL gut feelings. Where do the Eagles stack up with this Final Four? Who has the best weapons, quarterback, home field advantage?