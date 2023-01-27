Joel Embiid fined $25k for Triple H celebration against Nets

Midway through the third quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid converted a bucket while being fouled and christened it with the Triple H celebration to ignite the Wells Fargo Center crowd as the Sixers extended their lead.

Watching from afar, the injured Kevin Durant playfully critiqued Embiid’s celebration on Twitter. After the game, which Philadelphia won, 137-133, Embiid responded to his fellow superstar.

For one reason or another, the NBA is clearly not a fan of these antics. It announced Friday evening that Embiid has been fined $25,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 by the NBA for doing a D-X homage against the Nets. Or what the NBA calls "making an obscene gesture on the playing court." I guess the NBA is not in its attitude era. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 28, 2023

76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for his Triple H celebration vs. Nets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2023

Embiid’s embraced and used the Triple H celebration for years after big plays, so it’s interesting that this particular instance will cost him some money. Regardless, I’d imagine the win and some fun Twitter banter may be a worthwhile tradeoff for him.

He and the Sixers will be back in action Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets.