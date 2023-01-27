 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joel Embiid fined $25k for Triple H celebration against Nets

NBA stands for the No (B)Fun (A)League.

By Jackson Frank
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Midway through the third quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid converted a bucket while being fouled and christened it with the Triple H celebration to ignite the Wells Fargo Center crowd as the Sixers extended their lead.

Watching from afar, the injured Kevin Durant playfully critiqued Embiid’s celebration on Twitter. After the game, which Philadelphia won, 137-133, Embiid responded to his fellow superstar.

For one reason or another, the NBA is clearly not a fan of these antics. It announced Friday evening that Embiid has been fined $25,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

Embiid’s embraced and used the Triple H celebration for years after big plays, so it’s interesting that this particular instance will cost him some money. Regardless, I’d imagine the win and some fun Twitter banter may be a worthwhile tradeoff for him.

He and the Sixers will be back in action Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers