Joel Embiid fined $25k for Triple H celebration against Nets

Midway through the third quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid converted a bucket while being fouled and christened it with the Triple H celebration to ignite the Wells Fargo Center crowd as the Sixers extended their lead.
Thoughts on Joel Embiid’s AND-1 celebration? pic.twitter.com/wnDwiWiAen— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023
Watching from afar, the injured Kevin Durant playfully critiqued Embiid’s celebration on Twitter. After the game, which Philadelphia won, 137-133, Embiid responded to his fellow superstar.
#SuckIt https://t.co/rVpradzgkW pic.twitter.com/xP8uJ3T6IA— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2023
For one reason or another, the NBA is clearly not a fan of these antics. It announced Friday evening that Embiid has been fined $25,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”
Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 by the NBA for doing a D-X homage against the Nets. Or what the NBA calls "making an obscene gesture on the playing court." I guess the NBA is not in its attitude era.— Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 28, 2023
76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for his Triple H celebration vs. Nets.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2023
Embiid’s embraced and used the Triple H celebration for years after big plays, so it’s interesting that this particular instance will cost him some money. Regardless, I’d imagine the win and some fun Twitter banter may be a worthwhile tradeoff for him.
He and the Sixers will be back in action Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets.
