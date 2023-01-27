Talking About the Sixers’ intense Brooklyn victory and Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub

On the latest episode of the Talking About Podcast, Sean Kennedy and David Early discuss the Sixers’ intense, playoff-atmosphere win over Brooklyn, the team’s sixth straight victory as they’ve moved up to second place in the Eastern Conference. What is Brooklyn to do about Ben Simmons? Is Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn fed up with the former Sixer? Was Joel Embiid trying to do too much or was Wednesday night just a slightly off game for him? Does the Sixers’ defense have a prayer of slowing down the Nets if everyone is healthy? Who would win in a playoff series between these clubs with everyone available.

Sean and Dave try to answer those questions, plus rant about Joel Embiid’s All-Star snub. Why do the rules outlined for every awards designation just so happen to work against Joel? Let’s all blame the “shameless Boston media,” shall we.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, on @975TheFanatic:



"Joel Embiid completely hosed once again."



Morey went on to specifically point out "the shameless Boston media" being "way over-represented" in the All-Star starter selection process. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) January 27, 2023

Finally, the guys provide a quick preview for the Sixers’ big Saturday afternoon game against the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. It’s Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic in a game that might once again stick in the minds of voters when end-of-season awards season rolls around. More importantly, if the Sixers prevail Saturday, they have some runway in front of them to maybe pull off a 10-game winning streak. And, of course, go Birds!

