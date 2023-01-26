Starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game announced, Joel Embiid not among them

Starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday evening. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was not among them. It’s the first time since his rookie season that he hasn’t been named a starter. Assuming he makes it as a reserve, it’ll be his first of six All-Star appearances where he’s not a starter.

The Eastern Conference starters are Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. There’s a chance Embiid becomes a starter as an injury replacement. Durant is currently out with a sprained right MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, as of Tuesday, according to the Brooklyn Nets. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 19, roughly a week and a half after Durant will be re-evaluated.

Out West, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson were named the starters. Below are how the fan, player and media votes shook out. Embiid finished third among players and media voting, and fourth among fans.

Three voting groups determined the starters:



• Fans (50%)

• NBA players (25%)

• Media panel 25%)



Complete voting results here: https://t.co/M8btg7M0GP



Below are the overall scores for the top finishers at each position. pic.twitter.com/HQ9W20Z6Ke — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 27, 2023

Alongside Embiid, his running mate and point guard, James Harden, has a chance to join him as an All-Star reserve, which are released on Feb. 2.

Embiid, Harden and the Sixers will return to the floor Saturday at home against the Denver Nuggets.