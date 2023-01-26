 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s stood out during the Sixers’ winning streak?

Philadelphia’s won 6 in a row.

By Kyle Thele
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After going 5-0 on their road trip out West, the Sixers returned home to Wells Fargo Center for a duel against an Atlantic Division foe in the Brooklyn Nets. In a game where defense seemed like more of a suggestion than rule for long stretches, Philadelphia won, 137-133.

The Sixers have now rattled off six consecutive victories and sit second in the East at 31-16, three games back of the top-seeded Boston Celtics (35-14). Amid this undefeated run, James Harden and Joel Embiid have furthered their rapport offensively. Tyrese Maxey’s turned in some prolific showings off the bench. The offense, as a whole, looks incredibly explosive.

So, what stands out most to you? Let us know below!

