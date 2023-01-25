Report: Joel Embiid officially available for Sixers-Nets

After sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ 129-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Joel Embiid will return to the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. His ESPN colleague, Ramona Shelburne, reported earlier in the day that she expects Embiid will play as well.

.@ramonashelburne expects Joel Embiid to play tonight and face Ben Simmons for the first time



Embiid is listed as questionable against the Nets. pic.twitter.com/KibNRa2wJQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 25, 2023

Joel Embiid is available for Sixers vs. Nets, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2023

The Sixers capped off an undefeated, 5-0 road trip without Embiid and James Harden on the floor Saturday. Both stars sat out due to injury management. Harden is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday’s matchup.

Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain) and Day’Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) are out for Brooklyn. Furkan Korkmaz (right shoulder soreness) is out for Philadelphia.

The Nets enter this contest riding a two-game winning streak, with victories over the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. They initially lost their first four games without Durant that ended a 14-1 stretch.

In 34 games this season, Embiid is averaging 33.6 points (64.4 percent true shooting), 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Nets and Sixers will tip off around 7:30 p.m. on ESPN inside Wells Fargo Center.