M. Night Shyamalan creates mini Sixers-themed horror movie to promote latest film

If you go to Sixers games, you’ve likely seen famous director and Sixers fan M. Night Shyamalan sitting court side. Shyamanlan, who was born in India but grew up in the Philadelphia area, is now using his favorite team to promote his latest movie.

Knock at the Cabin is his latest thriller and he shot a mini-horror movie starring none other than James Harden and Doc Rivers.

I love basketball. Have become friends with a few basketball players over the years. @JHarden13 and I hung out recently. Just tried to get away from all the hustle and bustle of life. This is what happened. pic.twitter.com/9x6dMMMTNW — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 24, 2023

Really, the jokes write themselves here, folks. But hey, the team is playing well so I’ll leave the wisecracks about second-round exits and backup centers to you fine people.

I do imagine for many of you Doc showing up at your door would be a nightmare scenario.

We kid, but we’ll get serious meme-ability out of these screenshots.

Really, this is going to be the gift that keeps on giving. So, thanks, M. Night. See you for Sixers-Nets Wednesday night.

Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista and is out in theaters Feb. 3.