Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers get come-from-behind win over Kings sans Embiid, Harden

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

James Harden - 14

Joel Embiid - 13

Tobias Harris - 5

Tyrese Maxey - 4

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

The rest of Philadelphia might have been busy with the game at Lincoln Financial Field, but the Sixers were wrapping up their five-game road trip out west in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 21-point deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night.

Both Joel Embiid and James Harden sat this one out for injury recovery/management for their respective foot injuries, and their absence was felt out of the gate. The Kings quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead courtesy of their hot shooting and a number of Sixers’ turnovers. The Kings’ efficiency continued, allowing the hosts to put up 74 points in the first half, but a buzzer-beater long three from Danuel House Jr. cut the Kings’ lead to 10 points at the break. Full due credit to Sacramento, but the Sixers made it easy to build a lead on them in the first half, turning over the ball 11 times and allowing 21 points off those turnovers.

The Sixers battled back to start off the second half, turning a once 21-point Kings’ lead to a tie game, and ultimately the Sixers’ lead. The surge was led by Tyrese Maxey being absolutely on fire putting up 15 points in the third from basically everywhere on the floor. The visitors carried a six-point lead into the final quarter. The Kings battled back within one with just over two minutes to play, and were even sent to the line to shoot three, down three with just four seconds to play, but the Sixers were able to hold on to a 129-127 victory.

After the five-game road trip sweep, the 30-16 Sixers now sit alone at second in the East.

Without their leaders, the Sixers all came together in this one to make the push from behind and ultimately grab the victory, with six players scoring in double-digits.

But there can only be one Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 32 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers

With both Embiid and Harden out for injury management, Maxey was swapped back into the starting five after a few games successfully being featured as the sixth man. Maxey’s shooting was a bit off for the first half, shooting just 4-12 from the floor for 11 points by the break, but Maxey really shined in the third, which ended up being the turning point of the game. With the Sixers entering the frame down 10, the kid sprung into action, sinking shots from long range, in the paint and everywhere in between for his 15-point quarter, pushing the Sixers’ into their first lead of the game. He wrapped it up with six in the fourth for his 32-point total.

Tobias Harris: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 turnovers

Harris was the biggest positive for the Sixers early on offensively, dropping 10 points on 4-6 shooting in the first, including sinking two from long range. His early aggression paid off for the Sixers, but he did have some turnover trouble that the Kings were able to take advantage of. He fouled out late in the fourth, but had an overall respectable day at the office with 17 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Harris to the hoop. pic.twitter.com/pZq15h0Flc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 22, 2023

Georges Niang: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Niang deserves a shoutout for his efforts within the arc and even in the paint in this one. Known for his “bang bang” three-pointers, the Minivan scored nine points in the first half and six of them came from inside the arc. In the second half, he added on eight more points, including sinking two of his long-range bombs. Niang just looked fearless Saturday night, weaving through the defense and charging into the paint, where he scored eight of his points. It’s not likely we see Niang in the painted area as much if Embiid is present, but it was fun while it lasted in this one.

beep beep! minivan coming through. pic.twitter.com/FwgjHp5dGf — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 22, 2023