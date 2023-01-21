Talking About the Second-Place Sixers and Joel Embiid’s Dominance

The Sixers are in (a tie for) second place! Grab some friends and let them know! Shout it from the rooftops! With the team having won the first four games of their five-game West Coast road trip, and 17 of their last 21 games overall, Philadelphia has moved to 29-16 on the season, in lockstep with Milwaukee for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

On this week’s Talking About Podcast, Sean Kennedy and David Early cover whether this recent run of success has changed their outlook on the ceiling for this Sixers’ team. With the second seed much more there for the taking than a few weeks ago, should the team’s view on load management be adjusted at all? How much more optimistic are they about the Sixers’ postseason success given the recent on-court synergies between Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Plus, Embiid is up to 3rd on the MVP Ladder and putting up historic numbers, both this year and across his career. Why do people still insist on criticizing his playing style? (Looking at you, Hakeem!)

James Harden called this current Sixers team his best shot at the title. Surely that was just a leader saying the correct things about his confidence in his team, right? Where do these Sixers really stack up across The Beard’s career?

Covering those topics and more, listen to the Talking About Podcast in full below:

