Embiid drops 42 and grabs 11 rebounds, leading Sixers to win over Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers opened their 2023 calendar year with a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans at the crib in South Philadelphia.

After being torched by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in a loss in New Orleans, the Sixers did a better job limiting his production. McCollum only scored 26 points, and the defense stepped up in a 120-111 win on Monday night. Zion Williamson had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists before leaving in the third quarter.

With Zion out, the Pelicans did not have enough firepower to keep the Sixers from getting their first home win of 2023. Joel Embiid finished with 42 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden had 27 points, and 8 assists, and Georges Niang continued his blazing shooting pouring in 15 points off the bench (5/9 from three). Tyrese Maxey played his first game on the home court, and he looked to be getting back to form with his transition play and finishing ability – which is even more good news for this Sixers team. As the Sixers look forward to the next week and a half, Adio Royster and Jovan Alford of Total Sports Live (filling in for David Early) look to see how the Sixers can rack up wins before their west coast road trip in the middle of January followed by two pivotal games at the end of the month against the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets.

In part two of the podcast, Adio and Jovan get into the New Year’s spirit with some “New Year’s Resolutions” that they would like to see the Sixers employ going into the next few weeks and months before the All-Star Break.

Happy New Year, Sixers Nation. The year is started off right, so let’s keep it tight!

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean