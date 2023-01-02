Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Pelicans: second half thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Jan 2, 2023, 8:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Pelicans: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans When: 7:00 pm ET, Monday Jan. 2 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 42 points fuels Sixers’ redemptive win over Pelicans Embiid drops 42 and grabs 11 rebounds, leading Sixers to win over Pelicans Another 40-point Embiid night (yawn) in win vs. Pelicans Sixers vs. Pelicans: first half thread Joel Embiid will play after being listed as questionable vs. Pelicans Sixers return home for rematch against Pelicans Loading comments...
